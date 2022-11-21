YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring.

Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway.

The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Last year, the event raised over $4 million for 292 nonprofits in the community.

A similar event in Lancaster County last week, ExtraGive, raised more than $10.1 million for 452 local nonprofit organizations.