HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — Before putting things in a recycling bin, you should check with your municipality about whether or not you can put glass jars and bottles in your curbside bin.

Harrisburg tells abc27 that glass bottles cannot go in its curbside bins because they often shatter and the pieces end up slipping into equipment meant for plastic. But just because you cannot put glass in curbside bins in some places like Harrisburg, doesn’t mean you cannot recycle it.

“These [blue bins] make it easier for recycling glass. you can put a number of items in it. just bring it over to our recycling bin, dump it in, and take it with you,” Harrisburg Recycling Program Leader Jessica Caruso said.

If you live in Harrisburg, Steelton, Paxtang, or Penbrook, you can pick up the little blue bins at Harrisburg’s Public Works Department on Paxton Road.

Below is a full list of where you can drop off glass recycling:

HARRISBURG:

Public Works building, 1820 Paxton Street

Broad Street Market (Sayford & Fulton Street) light blue dumpster

Kline Plaza (the rear parking lot, light blue dumpster)

Firehouse at 6 th and Muench Street (the rear of the building)

and Muench Street (the rear of the building) Shipoke (cart under the railroad bridge)

STEELTON:

800 Block of 2nd Street next to the pumping station

PAXTANG

The parking lot behind the municipal building

PENBROOK