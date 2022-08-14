HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Musicians and singers came together in Harrisburg Sunday to share their talent as part of a benefit concert for Ukraine. The proceeds will go to a nonprofit focused on helping relief efforts on the ground.

The performers included musicians not just from Central Pennsylvania, but internationally known artists and some from Ukraine. Concert organizers wanted to give people hope and a tangible way to help.

“These people need help,” concert co-chair Sheldon Jones said.

The event was organized by Debra Yates, a board member for the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, and Jones, who has worked for years with community artists on fundraising projects. The two also happen to be neighbors, and the topic came up one day during a conversation in the yard.

“We were upset that there was no apparent way for us to get involved and help,” Jones said.

From that conversation, the “Glory to Ukraine” concert was born.

Every artist is passionate about the cause — a Pennsylvania native and member of the Susquehanna chorale learned the Ukrainian national anthem to open the concert. However, not everyone has cellist Tetyana Pyatovolenko’s personal connection.

“My mother, my sister and my brother and their families, they reside there,” Pyatovolenko, who grew up in Ukraine, said.

Her family lives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

“They’re safe but it’s always very difficult to think about what would happen tomorrow, what would happen next week because we really don’t know,” she said.

Pyatovolenko moved to the U.S. 12 years ago to pursue her career as a professional cellist.

She has not seen her family since.

“I would give everything I have to be able to do that,” she said.

This concert is one way she can help her community from afar. The proceeds will go to the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, which works to get aid directly to Ukrainians.

“There are millions of misplaced people all over the world now because of this, and I think this will at least help some,” violinist Peter Sirotin said.

Sirotin has family in both Ukraine and Russia. While some have run into conflict between opposing views in their family, Sirotin said his family largely opposes the war.

“My dad, who is in Moscow, has lived all his life under communism, so he’s quite skeptical,” Sirotin said.

Sirotin, Pyatovolenko and Jones all said the most rewarding part has been their community’s support.

“The response has been spectacular,” Jones said.

“It’s just incredible to see how much work people put and how much they care about other countries and about people who’re going through very difficult times,” Pyatovolenko said.

The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation is currently focusing on improving existing shelters in Ukraine and opening new ones.

ABC27 sponsored Sunday’s concert.