HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A goat attempted to travel west on the Pennsylvania Turnpike! Well, not exactly.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Twitter, On Aug. 30, a goat wandered onto the Harrisburg East Interchange of Interstate 76.

Photo from Pa. Turnpike

Photo from Pa. Turnpike

Photo from Pa. Turnpike

The post says that the goat was heading west, when two turnpike workers were able to wrangle to goat and safely return it to its farm.