HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new golf simulator studio will soon be opening its doors above a popular York-based brewery.

The new Golf Loft is owned and operated by Hanover native Logan Mummert. According to Mummert, he and his team of golf enthusiasts will soon debut their flagship golf simulator location on the second floor of the popular Fat Bat Brewery.

The new top-of-the-line golf simulator studio will have three separate simulator bays. According to Mummert, the new simulators are TrackMan simulators, which are “the Rolls-Royce of golf simulators.”

Each one of the three simulator bays at Golf Loft cost about $65,000 to construct, which includes the simulator, impact screen, turf, and other hardware.

Though the new golf studio will be top-of-the-line, Mummert emphasized how Golf Loft is going to be for everybody and anybody of all golfing abilities.

“I want to create an environment that caters to every level of golfer,” Mummert added. ‘I want people to come in and just enjoy their time.”

Guests who visit Golf Loft will be able to visit the studio to have fun, or to become the best. Golf Loft and its team of experts will also be offering lessons and training for interested golfers.

Additionally, the new golf studio will come equipped with a ‘short game area’ for players to practice their putting.

According to Mummert, the new Golf Loft will also feature a recovery center, lounging areas with high-top bar seats and couches, a television, and a high-resolution swing video recording device.

Guests of Golf Loft will be encouraged to bring their own golf clubs, but rentals will be available for a small fee. According to Mummert, Titleist Pro V1 RCT golf balls will be provided for guests – these golf balls are special because they come equipped with an inserted microchip in order to better track the ball’s flight in the simulation.

According to Mummert, he is also currently working on an app that will allow players to order drinks from the Fat Bat Brewery, and have them sent right to the simulator.

Each simulator bay is capable of holding 1-8 people at once. According to Mummert, the pricing for Golf Loft is $50 an hour per simulator bay.

Golf Loft will not charge per person, according to Mummert.

The new Golf Loft is located at 6 North Railroad Street, on the second floor of the shared building with Fat Bat Brewery and Oak Artisan Cookery.

Golf Loft’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Thursdays // 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 6 a.m. to midnight

Sundays // 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Golf Loft anticipates holding its grand opening on Monday, July 31.

“It’s really exciting to open soon,” Mummert said. “We have already received so much positive feedback and we aren’t even open yet! [A golf simulator] is just long overdue for the area.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.