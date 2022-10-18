ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Goodwill in Elizabethtown underwent extensive remodeling for the past two years and had its grand reopening on Tuesday.

The thrift store is located on Market Street in Elizabethtown and will bring back a total of 25 jobs to the community.

“We’re providing jobs through people’s generous donations, and also the sustainability aspect and to be able to find affordable goods to sustain their families and create opportunities for individuals for employment so everyone is excited to be a part of it,” said Ed Leda Jr., the President and CEO of Goodwill Keystone Area.

While the location was closed for renovations, it operated from a temporary location in Mount Joy.