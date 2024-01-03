CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A local sandwich and sub shop in Camp Hill recently announced its sudden closure.

Sandwich PA, located at 3499 Market Street in Hampden Township, recently announced back on Sunday, December 31 that they would be closing their doors effective immediately.

“We are permanently closed as of December 31, 2023,” Sandwich PA shared on their Facebook page.

The post goes on to say that gift cards will be able to be redeemed at any of The Pizza Grille locations across the Midstate, which can be found at:

901 State Street (Lemoyne, Pa.)

3817 Gettysburg Road (Camp Hill, Pa.)

1007 Ritner Highway (Carlisle, Pa.)

In addition to the Facebook announcement, Sandwich PA also has the same closure message posted on its website.

Following this announcement, many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sudden closure:

“Oh my goodness! I’m so sorry to hear this, the vegan/vegetarian sandwiches were wonderful. I, too, hope that these recipes are added to the Pizza Grill menu. Sorry to see you close,” one commenter shared.

“Devastation. Never ever had a bad experience or food. Thank you for your efforts,” another commented.

abc27 news reached out to the owner of Sandwich PA for more information regarding their closure but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.