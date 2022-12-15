HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that $170 million in grants has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”

The Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program are both administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding for these programs in his final budget.

The GVIP program provides county district attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement agencies with more tools to investigate and prosecute firearm violations and violent crimes committed with firearms. The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies the necessary resources to perform their jobs more efficiently

The following Midstate agencies received this funding:

Adams County

Conewago Township, $70,599

Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, $109,852

Gettysburg Borough, $126,593

Littlestown Borough, $126,254

Cumberland County

Carlisle Borough, $1,080,000

East Pennsboro Township, $68,750

Lower Allen Township, $83,326

North Middleton Township, $41,441

Dauphin County

Derry Township, $115,008

Harrisburg City, $2,219,094

Highspire Borough, $65,078

Lower Paxton Township, $874,973

Lower Swatara Township, $102,716

Middletown Borough, $41,562

Penbrook Borough, $210,238

Steelton Borough, $105,712

Susquehanna Township, $1,063,515

Swatara Township, $549,016

Franklin County

Washington Township, $133,975

Lancaster County

East Cocalico Township, $114,861

Lancaster City, $4,003,450

Lancaster County Commissioners, $94,185

New Holland Borough, $119,136

Pequea Township, $40,964

Mifflin County

Granville Township, $120,915

Lewistown Borough, $306,882

Pocono Mountain Regional Police Commission, $2,081,490

York County

Newberry Township, $163,600

York City, $1,086,058