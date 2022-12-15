HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that $170 million in grants has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth on Thursday, Dec. 15.
“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”
The Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program are both administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding for these programs in his final budget.
The GVIP program provides county district attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement agencies with more tools to investigate and prosecute firearm violations and violent crimes committed with firearms. The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies the necessary resources to perform their jobs more efficiently
The following Midstate agencies received this funding:
Adams County
Conewago Township, $70,599
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, $109,852
Gettysburg Borough, $126,593
Littlestown Borough, $126,254
Cumberland County
Carlisle Borough, $1,080,000
East Pennsboro Township, $68,750
Lower Allen Township, $83,326
North Middleton Township, $41,441
Dauphin County
Derry Township, $115,008
Harrisburg City, $2,219,094
Highspire Borough, $65,078
Lower Paxton Township, $874,973
Lower Swatara Township, $102,716
Middletown Borough, $41,562
Penbrook Borough, $210,238
Steelton Borough, $105,712
Susquehanna Township, $1,063,515
Swatara Township, $549,016
Franklin County
Washington Township, $133,975
Lancaster County
East Cocalico Township, $114,861
Lancaster City, $4,003,450
Lancaster County Commissioners, $94,185
New Holland Borough, $119,136
Pequea Township, $40,964
Mifflin County
Granville Township, $120,915
Lewistown Borough, $306,882
Pocono Mountain Regional Police Commission, $2,081,490
York County
Newberry Township, $163,600
York City, $1,086,058