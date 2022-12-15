HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that around $3.9 million in funding was awarded to support security enhancement projects for 93 religious establishments and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth.
“While it’s a shame this has been necessary, I’m proud to have secured nearly $20 million over the past three years to protect Pennsylvania’s diverse and vulnerable communities from hate-driven violence,” said Wolf. “I look forward to the day when the goodness of humanity prevails.”
Applicants were eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership.
The following Midstate churches and organizations received this funding:
- Cumberland County
- Al-Huda INC, $74,500
- Dauphin County
- Chevery Bnie Jacob, $24,000
- Kesher Israel Congregation, $25,000
- Planned Parenthood Keystone, $25,000
- Redeemed Christian Church of God Living Spring International Center Harrisburg, $25,000
- Lancaster County
- Bright Side Opportunities Corporation, $50,000
- Church World Service (CWS) Lancaster, $97,000
- Islamic Community Center of Lancaster, $21,950
- Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, $25,000
- Lancaster Pride, $6,296
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lancaster, $10,000
- Perry County
- Talmudic Properties Penn, Inc, $25,000
- York County
- York Jewish Community Center, $9,400
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency intends to release another Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitation in January 2023.