HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is reaching across the aisle for his first major cabinet member.

Republican Al Schmidt, who was part of the Philadelphia Board of Commissioners and the vice chair of its board of elections during the 2020 election, is Shapiro’s nominee for Secretary of State.

Shapiro’s team says Schmidt has a proven track record of defending democracy.

Schmidt says he is ready to work with everyone, regardless of party affiliation, to ensure free and fair elections.