(WHTM) – A solemn ceremony took place this morning that honored dozens of fallen troopers across Pennsylvania.

“Since 1905, we’ve had 103 troopers giving their lives in the line of duty,” said Trooper Reed.

Among the fallen was Trooper Monty Mitchell who died after a medical emergency while on duty.

“Monty enlisted with the State Police on Nov. 5, 2007, as a member of the 126th cadet class,” said one officer.

Mitchell served in Clearfield County for nearly 15 years with Troop G in Huntingdon County. His name is now the latest enshrined in a memorial wall alongside his fallen colleagues.

Another officer said, “As we take time to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Mitchell’s mother received the Pennsylvania State Police Cross.

Governor Josh Shapiro was among the dozens of family, friends, and first responders paying their respects.

“We owe it to the families of the fallen to make sure we’re always there for them,” said Shapiro. “We will never, ever forget your loved one, we’ll never stop caring about you, we will never stop respecting you”

Honoring the ultimate sacrifice made by so many.

Shapiro said, “Knowing our troopers, your loved ones, head towards danger, towards conflict when others run away and knowing that a split second can change their lives.”