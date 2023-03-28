HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a fun day on Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion as Governor and First Lady Shapiro hosted students, teachers, and advocates for the annual Easter egg hunt and education events.

Kids had a great time at the Easter egg hunt, while the event highlighted the importance of investing in early childhood education. Pre-K for PA gave the kids backpacks to hold their collected eggs.

“They’re counting their eggs, they are telling us the colors, they are learning about the governor and his position, and what he does for the state of Pennsylvania,” said Lead Teacher at Discovery Place, Karen Johnson.

Students, teachers, and advocates came from across Pennsylvania to join in on the educational fun.

“Lori and I are thrilled to welcome preschool students and teachers to the Residence, and we’re committed to working just as hard for all Pennsylvania children as we do for ours,” said Governor Shapiro.