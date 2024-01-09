YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro was in York on Tuesday to highlight the expansion of the child and dependent care tax credit.

It expands the existing tax credit to match 100% of the federal credit to help offset the cost of child care.

The expansion signed into law means the maximum credit will be $1,050 for one child or $2,100 for two or more children.

“Investing in childcare is good for families. It’s the right thing to do, but it’s the smart thing to do for our economy. And we owe it to Pennsylvanians to make these kinds of investments, to cut costs and put money back in their pockets,” Shapiro said.

More than 210,000 Pennsylvania families will benefit from the tax credit. The tax credit received bipartisan support from the House and the Senate.

