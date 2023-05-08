Governor Shapiro to Highlight Plan to Expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and Support Pennsylvania Seniors

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro presented his property tax and rent rebate budget proposal to the people who would benefit from it the most on Monday, May 8.

Shapiro outlined his plan at the West Shore Senior Center in New Cumberland.

Currently, seniors who rent or own homes and earn up to $30,000 per year qualify for a rebate.

Under the Governor’s budget proposal, seniors earning up to $45,000 a year would also qualify.

The maximum rent rebate would also increase from $650 to $1,000 if the proposal is put into action.

“You can find a dollar in this vast budget if you make it a priority, and I want all of you to hear loud and clear that I’m making seniors all across PA my priority in this budget,” Shapiro said.

If the plan is adopted, Shapiro says an additional 175,000 seniors would qualify for property tax or rent rebates.