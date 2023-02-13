HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Now that Super Bowl LVII has concluded, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has some bets to settle.

Shapiro made a bet with Missouri Governor Mike Parson, and with the Eagles’ loss, Shapiro will have to fly a Kansas City Chiefs flag in his office.

Shapiro was at the game and picked up his Chiefs flag while there.

However, Shapiro made more than one Super Bowl bet.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is set to receive some cheesesteaks and Philadelphia soft pretzels.