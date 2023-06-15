HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Josh Shapiro signed a cybersecurity bill into law Wednesday that requires insurance companies and agents to develop cybersecurity policies and report cybersecurity events to the state insurance commissioner.

Internet security has been touchy recently with hackers gaining access to more personal information that people share with companies online.

Insurance companies are mostly on-board with the new law. Pennsylvania joins twenty-plus states in adding a cybersecurity law to its legislature.

State representative Kevin Boyle is the one at the forefront of the cybersecurity law.

“I believe that when this bill is adopted by the whole insurance sector in Pennsylvania, it will definitely make the personal details and data that consumers share with insurance companies more secure,” says Boyle.

This doesn’t mean that the internet is completely hacker-free. People should still be just as cautious with their information as they were before.

The CEO and President of the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania, Jonathan Greer, believes that this law benefits everyone.

“It’s a law that represents good compromise between the regulator and the regulated as to how this information should be stored and what should happen in the event there is a breach in the notification process,” says Greer. “Now everyone has a common understanding on both.”