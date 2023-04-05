LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro was in Lancaster on Wednesday meeting first responders and discussing his latest budget proposal.

According to Shapiro, $36 million of his budget proposal will be going toward new equipment for firefighters and maintaining a strong EMS response, and another $50 million will go toward 911 dispatch communication systems. The extra funding will continue to help make communities across the commonwealth safer.

“Even in the case of a highly functioning, fully staffed company, when others around them don’t have their resources, that really puts a pinch (on them). I know that was the case in Altoona, and that is something we are seeing across this commonwealth,” Governor Shapiro said.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

More than 50% of Lancaster’s budget goes toward public safety. To outfit just one firefighter with proper personal equipment and provide mandatory training, the cost is over $10,000.

Shapiro was joined by Mayor Danen Sorace and the acting fire commissioner Tom Cook, among others.