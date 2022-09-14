HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million. This money will go towards investing in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment.

Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“Addressing the global threat of climate change is a top priority throughout my administration and it’s a priority that President Joe Biden and I share. Investing in EV infrastructure is a critical way to reduce greenhouse gases and make EV chargers accessible for more Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that the Biden Administration has committed a significant portion of the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean transportation, and that Pennsylvania will receive this initial investment to support our state’s efforts.”

This funding is part of a new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program under the BIL that will provide Pennsylvania more than $170 million over the next five years to support EV infrastructure.

The Pennsylvania NEVI Plan is going to be administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

“PennDOT and our partners have been hard at work preparing for a future filled with electric vehicles,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “These new funds available to us through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law give Pennsylvania the opportunity to reinvent transportation in a way that is smarter, cleaner, safer, more equitable and more efficient than ever before, and we are ready to put them to good use.”

The amount of EV’s that are registered in Pennsylvania have tripled since March of 2019. There are currently more than 31,000 EV’s registered in Pennsylvania. The Wolf Administration has been making investments into EV infrastructure with programs such as Driving PA Forward and the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program.

The NEVI Formula Program will provide funding to Pennsylvania and other states to help deploy EV charging infrastructure, as well as establish ways to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability when it comes to electric vehicles.