HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County.

“Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “The commonwealth has seen great success through programs such as Project SPARK, being run by Lancaster County Career and Technical Center, and the Wolf Administration remains committed to continuing to invest in these important programs.”

The Wolf Administration is awarding Project SPARK a $94,000 grant through the MTTC. Project SPARK was created to help bring more young workers into the manufacturing field by focusing on recent graduates of Lancaster County Career and Technical Center (LCCTC) graduates that didn’t attain workforce and technical skills for a career. This funding will also allow the project to expand the project to unemployed adults and newly hired employees who lack missing essential skills.

This funding announcement builds upon the previous MTTC investment of $92,000 in grant funding to Project SPARK in 2018.

Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 80 projects and invested more than $17.1 million through the MTTC program.

