HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Pennsylvania prepares to welcome a new governor, current Governor Tom Wolf is saying goodbye.

Wolf tweeted on Monday, Jan. 16, “Thank you Pennsylvania. It’s been an honor to serve as your governor. Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth. Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us. Your neighbor from York, Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania.”

Wolf served as Pennsylvania’s governor for two terms, which is the state’s limit for the office.