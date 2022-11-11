HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc.

The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units.

The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s in-house construction team and worked on the renovations in conjunction with Harrisburg Property Services, LLC.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 2:30 pm, and the complex is located on 213 Locust Street, Harrisburg.

For the past 50 years, prior to the renovation, The Plum was home to a popular women’s fashion boutique.