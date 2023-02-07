HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show, a gathering place for outdoor enthusiasts, returned to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex this week.

The Great American Outdoor Show hosts more than 1,000 exhibits from firearms retailers and manufacturers, hunting and fishing outfitters, to archery and boats.

“This is the show of shows,” said David Lazer of Lazer Tours.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, which made this year’s show even more meaningful to those who travel hundreds of miles.

“Yeah, I’ll tell you what it’s great to be back after missing a year. There couldn’t be a more aptly named show than The Great American Outdoor Show, it’s great to be here with all these great Americans,” said Bill Dermody, director of marketing for Heckler & Koch.

You can find vendors from 45 different states and seven different countries. The event acts as a way for people to connect and bond through outdoor experiences.

“To me, you know actually I get to see a lot of friends that I’ve met over the years here. And you know there’s everybody in the outdoor community are great people and you know you’d say you have a good bond with everybody. And a lot of them you only get to see them a few weeks of the year,” said Shane Ower, a fish tank exhibitor.

Even though events like the dog air jumping contests and fishing demonstrations are held, exhibitors all come here with one goal.

“Just tradition, get everybody involved, and get people back outside,” said Ower.

You can visit The Great American Outdoor Show at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex until Sunday, Feb. 12.