(WHTM)– It was a homecoming of sorts for Lewisberry native Amanda Mustard who travels the world as a news photographer. Her first film, “Great Photo, Lovely Life”, recently debuted on HBO Max.

She will host a screening at Harrisburg’s Midtown Cinema. Though great and lovely are in the title, don’t be fooled, this is a raw look at a disturbing topic, not so much a pretty picture.

“I kind of always knew that my grandfather was creepy,” Mustard said.

Mustard is a photo journalist and Red Land High School graduate who’s snapped striking photos across the globe. But for her first film she turned the lens on her own family, mostly in Harrisburg.

“It examines the trauma that comes from family secrets that we don’t talk about,” Mustard said.

Trauma caused by her maternal grandfather William Flickinger, a longtime chiropractor, and convicted sex offender. Her mother and sister among his victims.

Until this film.

“He created such chaos and trauma in the family that, you know, they didn’t know how to protect themselves, so they didn’t know how to protect their kids,” Mustard said.

Chillingly, Amanda interviews her grandfather about the girls he molested. She estimates he abused more than a 100 as young as nine that he spoke of with little regret.

“He didn’t really understand that what he did was wrong,” Mustard said. “And yeah, it was like deeply disturbing.”

Disturbing but not uncommon says Kristen Houser Rapp who has worked with sex assault victims for three decades and consulted on the film. An estimated 90% of abused kids know the perpetrator.

“It’s very rare that we get to watch somebody, I hate to say it, like this almost practice their craft and the footage of him through this film is you see him minimizing his behavior manipulating the emotions of people around him behaving in ways likeable in public even though we know what he does in private,” Houser said.

Flickinger is dead and buried but Mustard’s film exhumed those family skeletons hoping it’s the first step toward healing, not just for her family but the many other she suspects hide similar struggles.

“I would just love for people to feel empowered that, you know, in that they don’t need to be carrying these secrets,” Mustard said. “So I really hope that people find the strength to, you know, speak out regardless of whether, you know, they get the answers they want, that their voices do matter.”

The subject is dark, but Houser found hope and light.

“I did find some hope in this,” Houser said. “They’re fighting to figure out how to do it differently, how to make it better for future generations and how to still love one another while acknowledging all of this pain that has impacted all of their relationships.”

Great Photo, Lovely Life is at times uncomfortable and brutal and also unforgettable