WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual tradition has returned in Cumberland County for the weekend.

Thousands of people will be heading to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for delicious food and plenty of fun as well as live entertainment over the next three days.

The dates for the Greek fest are:

Friday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information, including a menu for the festival and information regarding church tours, can be found by clicking here.

Dennis Owens showed what can be expected as the Greek Fest gets underway. You can watch it in the player above.