LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The gunman from a deadly weekend shooting in Lancaster County where two others were also hurt opened fire while a fight was going on between two groups of people, the charging documents show.

Police are still looking for Timothy Allen, 20, who faces murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Amdrella Cartel in the area of E New Street and N Plum Street on Saturday, June 17.

The criminal complaint filed by Lancaster City police shows that two groups of people met up to fight after an argument at a restaurant earlier in the day.

Surveillance video footage of the area was obtained and on it, police say they saw Allen pull a handgun and fire multiple shots into the crowd while fighting was going on. Cartel was also seen falling to the ground after being shot.

Two other people were hospitalized from the shooting, and one of them needed immediate medical attention, police said.

Police were able to talk to witnesses, who were able to help identify Allen as the shooter on the surveillance video. One of them was able to give a clothing description and another picked Allen out of a photo lineup, court documents show.

In addition to the murder charges, Allen also faces recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault and firearms that are not to be carried without a license.

Anyone with information of Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.