CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, which has built and rehabbed 52 homes in Franklin County since 1994, recently partnered with the Franklin County Redevelopment Authority.

Habitat for Humanity started the rehabilitation process on a home in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, partially due to a $40,000 grant from the Franklin County Redevelopment Authority (FCRDA).

“Habitat began rehabbing existing homes in 2010 and we perceive this as fixing two problems at once,” said Mark D. Story, Community Engagement Director for Habitat for Humanity. “We express profound gratitude to the FCRDA for this partnership. Their support allows us to fast-forward this project and serve another hard-working family from the community.”

The home in Waynesboro is expected to take approximately 12 months to complete. Patrick E. Fleagle, a board member for the FCRDA and a Waynesboro resident, said “We are proud to partner with Habitat For Humanity of Franklin County and we look forward to continued support for this project in the Borough of Waynesboro.”

Habitat for Humanity homes are sold at no profit to families in Franklin County with moderate income.

The family who purchases the Waynesboro home will ultimately invest over 300 hours of “sweat equity” as they work alongside volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity envisions “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”