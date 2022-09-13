DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania gave grant money to firefighters in Upper Dauphin County as they prepare for wildfires.

The Halifax Fire Department applied for, and received, just under $600,000 from the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The fire company says they’ll use the money to buy hoses for their brush-fire truck.

Most wildfires are started by residents who are not careful enough in dry conditions, according to the Halifax Fire Chief.

“Making sure that, hey, today’s probably not a good day to burn, its dry outside, its windy, the humidity is really low, so its probably not a good idea to burn today. We need people to make those smart decisions at that level,” said Chief Tim Neiter, Halifax Fire Department.

Halifax Fire, like lots of rural fire companies, is all volunteer, so they rely on these types of grants.