LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Paxton Township Police want you to know some simple safety tips before heading out to trick-or-treat this year.

Sgt. Autumn Lupey with the Lower Paxton Police Department tells abc27 first and foremost, making your costume reflective and visible in the dark is key.

“Adding some reflective tape to your costume, making yourself more visible is really at the top. It’s really one of the most important things you need to do,” said Lupey.

Sgt. Lupey said another way to do that is by incorporating glow sticks into your costume.

“Every year on Halloween we have increased patrols in our neighborhoods so we really beef up the patrols, we also have glow sticks that we will be handing out. We also recommend people go ahead and pick up some of these items themselves too,” said Lupey.

Sgt. Autumn Lupey also tells abc27 that parents should keep a keen eye on their children and the group they are out with,

“Keep a close eye on the whole group as they go house to house, keep a flashlight on you to illuminate them,” said Lupey.

She also said drivers should turn down the music while driving through neighborhoods to treat them like a school zone.

“Maintain about a 15 MPH speed or lower,” said Lupey.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!