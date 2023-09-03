HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 27th annual Hanover chili cook-off brought the heat to Moul Field today.

The Exchange of Hanover puts on the event and the public votes on the best chili with cash.

It’s one of the largest fundraisers for non-profits in the area.

Brenda Rigsby, an organizer said, “Everything that we do today is 100 percent volunteer so it’s volunteer-driven, all the money that’s made goes back into our local community.”

40 cooks signed up for the event… That’s double from last year.

The winners will have the chance to compete in the World Chili Cookoff.