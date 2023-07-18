HANOVER, Pa (WHTM) – It’s a Horse Farm now but what will it be in the future?

We now know that Hanover Shoe Farms will be a farm forever.

This is after the farm’s owners agreed to never sell more than 1,700 acres to developers. It’s historical farmland but this isn’t just about history.

Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary said, “this is not a decision of past. It’s a decision of future. I like that. we’re in a state with more young farmers under the age of 35 than any other state in the nation.”

Pennsylvania voters agreed to pay for part of the preservation costs for efforts like this one in a ballot initiative in 1987.