PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Hanover Foods employee passed away on Tuesday in what the York County Coroner described as a workplace death.

The coroner’s office says witnesses reported a 59-year-old man was found inside a bean hopper around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s not known how long the employee was inside the hopper.

Other employees were able to remove the man from the hopper, at which point he stood up and attempted to walk before losing consciousness, the coroner’s office reports.

Emergency life-saving measures were taken, however, about an hour later the death was pronounced by the coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. The Penn Township Police Department is leading the investigation, and the death has been reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

abc27 has reached out to Hanover Foods for comment on the incident.