WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Hanover man was arrested and charged with attempted statutory sexual assault and other crimes.

Accoridng to West Earl Police, Justin Williams of Hanover was charged after an investigation revealed that he had enticed who he thought was a 14-year-old girl into meeting him for sex.

Police say that Williams communicated with the potential victim through Facebook Messenger.

During the exchange, police said that Williams sent inappropriate videos and photos of himself to the victim. Williams also acknowledged the fact that the person he thought he was speaking with was 14 years old, police noted

Williams turned himself in to Magisterial District Judge Johnathan Heisse on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to be arraigned. Judge Heisse set his bail at $75,000 unsecured, with bail restrictions.

In all, Williams was charged with the following:

2 counts of statutory sexual assault

1 count of obscene and other sexual materials and performances

1 count of criminal use of a communication facility

1 count of corruption of minors

Wiliams is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty in a court of law.