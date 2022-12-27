HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — As people prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Hanover Borough Police Department is reminding residents that the use of consumer fireworks is prohibited in the borough.

An ordinance approved on Oct. 26, 2022, states:

“The Borough Council of the Borough of Hanover has determined that the use of consumer fireworks within the Borough cannot comply with the prohibition of use of consumer fireworks within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, whether or not the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks… Therefore, the use of consumer fireworks within the Borough of Hanover is prohibited.”

The Police Department notes that gound and hand-held sparkling devices, novelties, or toy caps are not considered consumer fireworks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fireworks displays may be put on in Hanover with a borough-granted permit, according to the ordinance.

If you’re hoping to see some fireworks this New Year’s, check out this list of New Year’s Eve events happening around the Midstate.

According to the ordinance, anyone who violates the policy by using consumer or display fireworks in Hanover Borough can be fined.