YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A million-dollar project for a trolley trail in York County is slated to kick off on Tuesday.

The York County Rail Trail Authority will be announcing the start of the Hanover Trolley Trail expansion, which will cost $1.76 million and extend the trail by two miles.

At 3 p.m., Rail Trail Authority Chairman Frank Kempf along with other officials from the York County Rail Trail Authority and including others from the state, county and municipal, will make the announcement. It will be held at the Jackson Township Parking Lot off Hershey Road.

In 1990 the York County Rail Trail Authority was formed by 10 volunteer members. Its mission is to improve local communities through the development of a network of multi-use public trails.