CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Harbor Freight Tools will be opening in Cumberland County this month.

According to the company, the Carlisle location will open on July 15 at 238 Westminster Drive.

The location will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sundays, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store will offer a selection of tools and equipment, including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, and more.

The new location, the company’s 61st in Pennsylvania, has brought 25-39 new jobs to the community, according to the company.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Carlisle and all of Cumberland County,” said Bobby Cook, Store Manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Those who visit on opening day will receive a free tape measure while supplies last.