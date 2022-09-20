HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The southern half of Harrisburg’s two-way 2nd Street conversion will undergo its final round of paving, beginning this week.

According to Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Second Street, from Forster to Muench, will be paved on Thursday and Friday.

The right side (2nd Street’s northbound and parking lanes) will be paved on September 22. The left side, which includes the new southbound and parking lanes, will be paved on September 23.

Paving completion on all side roads will take place the following week. Boas, Herr, Cumberland, Charles, Verbeke, Sayford, Calder, Reily, Harris, Hamilton, Kelker, and Meunch Streets will see paving on both sides of 2nd Street from Monday, September 26 through Friday, September 30.

Side road parking will be affected 100 feet past the intersection and ticketing will be enforced.

The 2nd Street two-way conversion project is expected to be completed and open to traffic in early October, weather permitting.