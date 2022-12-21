MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Harrisburg Academy Head of School Adrian Allan and students presented more than 2,250 letters written by their students to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Macy’s.

For each letter that was dropped off on Wednesday at the Macy’s Capital City store, the company will be donating $2 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The letters were written for Macy’s Holiday Letter-Writing Campaign.

This is the largest number of letters that the Harrisburg Academy has collected in three years of participation and the largest number from a single school in the Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley chapter’s region.

“A wish can be truly transformational for a child in our community. It’s just remarkable,” noted Ann Shields, development director of Harrisburg, Make A Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware, & Susquehanna Valley. “This project allows the students at Harrisburg Academy and around the region to give back to others and focus on their community. To make this effort at such an early age prepares these children to do this for the rest of their lives. As each student writes a letter, Macy’s donates $2 to help children in our community. It makes a huge difference for all these children. Our thanks to Harrisburg Academy!”

Harrisburg Academy participates in Kids for Wish Kids, a fundraising program that provides schools and youth organizations the opportunity to engage in philanthropy and service activities in partnership with Make-A-Wish.

Students are encouraged to participate in community service, leadership, volunteerism, and teamwork.

The program also helps to build school spirit, as well as creates partnerships outside the classroom. Students can gain hands-on experience of fundraising while helping to create life-changing wishes for kids who are fighting critical illnesses.

“We are so proud of our Harrisburg Academy students who fully embraced Macy’s Holiday Letter-Writing Campaign that generates funds to make more special wishes come true for children who face critical illnesses in our community,” added Adrian Allan, head of school, Harrisburg Academy. “We instill in our students a deep commitment to philanthropy. Andrew H., Class of ’30, and his sister, Aubrey, Class of ’32, led this effort with their peers and have generated more than $4,500 to support local Make-A-Wish® children’s dreams come true. The Academy thanks Macy’s for offering this program and giving our students the opportunity to serve other children.”

On behalf of his sister and fellow HA students, Andrew H. said, “This is such an exciting moment because all these kids are going to have their wishes granted because of what we did.”