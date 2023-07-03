DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTHM) — Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) hasn’t been immune to the recent travel mess.

Thankfully, HIA saw a somewhat better day on Monday compared to other recent days.

The airport had several delays but zero cancellations on Monday, which wasn’t the case over the weekend.

Nationally, United had more issues than other airlines, which was also the case locally.

“Of the 16 cancellations we had last month, eight of them were on United and most of it came in that two day stretch of flights related to Newark, because the issues, again, with the control tower, the smoke, the weather and united staffing issues as well,” said HIA Spokesman Scott Miller.

Newark acts as a major hub for United, so Newark issues disproportionately become United issues. United also has flights from Harrisburg to Newark.