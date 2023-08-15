HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news received updated information regarding the new Chick-fil-A on Jonestown Road that is currently under construction.

According to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A, the new restaurant on 5101 Jonestown Road is now officially “slated to open in Fall 2023.” This anticipated opening date is going to be dependent on whether or not there are any construction delays that follow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We look forward to expanding in the Harrisburg area and continuing to serve our customers great food and remarkable service,” the Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in an email.

Additionally, the spokesperson shared that the new restaurant is expected to create about 80 to 120 new jobs in the area. If you are interested in applying for one of these open positions you can click here.

As previously reported, the new restaurant is being constructed on the site that was previously occupied by Arby’s. According to the final Land Development Plans that were submitted to Lower Paxton Township, this drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will be 2,934 square feet in size and will be able to seat about 20 guests on the outside patio.

The drive-thru for the new Chick-fil-A will feature three lanes, and there will be 34 available parking spaces.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.