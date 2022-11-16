SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Some theaters inside the Susquehanna Township Regal Cinemas have been closed due to bed bugs.

According to Susquehanna Township Police, the township codes department ordered several theaters inside the cinema to be closed.

Those theaters will remain closed until the situation is remedied through pest control, according to the police department.

Regal Cinemas’ website continues to show several movie showings for Wednesday afternoon at the Harrisburg location.

The US Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) consider bed bugs a public health pest, though they are not known to transmit or spread disease.

Bed bugs feed on blood and can cause itchy bites and irritation to humans. They can be eliminated using chemical and non-chemical techniques.

abc27 has reached out to Regal Cinemas’ parent company Cineworld for comment and additional information regarding when the theaters will reopen.