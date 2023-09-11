LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Sheetz gas station on the corner of Colonial Road and Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township will reopen in early 2024.

In April abc27 reported the store would be undergoing a major remodel and be demolished.

According to Sheetz, the project is tentatively scheduled to reopen in February 2024 after recently closing for renovations.

The new building will be 6,132 square feet and the store will have 10 fuel dispensers.

Those who worked at the store were offered other jobs in the company temporarily while the remodel continued.

The closest Sheetz locations from the Colonial Road store are Union Deposit Road, Allentown Boulevard, and Derry Sreet.