(WHTM) – A Harrisburg-area Walmart provided shoppers a holiday surprise on Tuesday.

All Christmas trees were free on Tuesday to help families in need. Supplies did not last long but it was all for a good cause.

“As opposed to getting rid of something people notoriously really do need things at this time of year and it’s just another way Walmart can give back,” said Linda Fells, a front end coach at the Harrisburg area Walmart.

Walmart donated approximately 45 trees on Tuesday.