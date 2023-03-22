(WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Harrisburg area woman convicted for her part in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Williams was convicted in November of civil disorder and resisting officers. She will not be convicted of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, which is still missing.

Williams is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow morning in Washington D.C.

Prosecutors have asked for a seven year sentence for Williams.

According to a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said that Williams was “obsessed with the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.”

They also say that she never showed any remorse and instead took pride in her participation in the violence and chaos of the Jan. 6 riot.