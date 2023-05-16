HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual festival is returning to Harrisburg on Memorial Day weekend.

The 55th annual Artsfest will be from May 27 to May 29. The event will feature 150 different artists, craftsmen, and artisan groups from all over the country. There will also be nearly 50 local vendors under a large tent along the festival route.

In addition to the vendors, 35 musical acts will be performed throughout the weekend, as well as a multitude of food trucks serving up delicious food. There will also be an area where kids can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, coloring stars, and other fun activities.

“Come ready to shop because these artists have created truly one-of-a-kind items that will make the perfect addition to your home décor, wardrobe, and daily functions such as a coffee mug, soap, or broom,” said City of Harrisburg Special Events Manager Cortney Ranck-Cameron. “This is a great opportunity to support small businesses.”

New for this year is a community mosaic project where event attendees will be able to create their own clay tile. All the tiles will be permanently installed at the new Chutes and Ladders Playground in Reservoir Park.

A full schedule and more information can be found here.

“We look forward to having thousands of attendees join us for the day or entire weekend for this celebration of the arts,” said Cameron. “Harrisburg has such a vibrant arts scene including art galleries, live theatre, murals, a plethora of talented artisans and musicians, and more. We encourage you to come to experience everything that the City has to offer.”