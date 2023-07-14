HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Harrisburg’s gay pride festival is at the end of the month but a special beer to support the annual party is available now.

Nocturnal in downtown Harrisburg is selling “Thirsty One,” which is a strawberry watermelon wheat beer. For every draft or can sold Nocturnal will donate 1-dollar to the pride festival to help support its mission.

“We feel very honored to be asked to offer up a beer for the Pride weekend, we have a lot of friends that are in the community, family and friends and honestly just show representation for everybody,” General Manager Taryn Sprenkle said.

The pride festival of central Pennsylvania is Saturday, July 29th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the state capitol grounds.