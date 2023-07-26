STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Harrisburg area BBQ restaurant and catering business recently announced its permanent closure.

One Love BBQ & Catering, which is located at 2443 South Front Street in Steelton, recently announced that they will be closing their doors permanently, according to a July 25 Facebook post.

The full announcement on Facebook regarding their closure reads:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce One Love BBQ & Catering will be closing its doors permanently. We truly appreciate and value our loyal customers and those of you who continued to support our business through relocation and Covid. We will continue to hold our community close at heart and remain committed and thankful for the opportunity to share our love of food with you all through the years. One Love BBQ & Catering

Just three days ago on Sunday, July 23, One Love BBQ & Catering posted on Facebook that they would be closing early due to staffing issues. The business said, “Due to staffing shortages we will be closed at 4:30 today.”

abc27 News reached out to One Love BBQ & Catering for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

According to their website, the business was created by a “small group of friends who have a passion for great food and sharing their love of food with others.”

Over the years since their inception, the BBQ restaurant and catering business relocated to multiple locations, before finally settling down in Steelton.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.