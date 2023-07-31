HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A family owned, specialty Italian market and grocery store recently closed its doors.

The family-owned Penne From Heaven recently closed its doors in Harrisburg. According to their Facebook page, the popular Italian market and grocery store decided to close its doors due to a rise in operating and product costs, alongside several other reasons going back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The business was most known for offering a wide variety of specialty pasta, olive oils, sandwiches, soups, ravioli, entrees, and many other products.

Penne From Heaven’s June 25 Facebook statement reads:

Dear Valued Customers, It is with much heartfelt sadness that I announce the closing of Penne From Heaven. Our last day of business will be Saturday, July 29. Unfortunately, since COVID19 our product and operating costs are still continuing to rise making it difficult to bring value to our customers. A storefront of our magnitude also requires many employees to effectively and efficiently operate. The labor shortage has made this an extremely trying time for us. Thank you all to our loyal customers. We appreciate all your business & support during the these next few weeks. Please respect the owners as this isn’t a decision that was made easily. Thank you! Penne From Heaven

Most recently, on its last day of operation on July 29, the business posted a final farewell to their customers on Facebook, saying:

“Loyal Customers-As this chapter is closed, we want to thank you for your support/kind words. We appreciate each & every one of you! If we decide to open in the future, we will post here.”

Penne From Heaven was located at 1009 North Mountain Road.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.