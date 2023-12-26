SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Starbucks location that is across the street from the Harrisburg Mall has officially closed its doors.

The Starbucks coffee shop located at 3462 Paxton Street in Harrisburg, recently closed its doors back on Sunday, December 17. To share the news of the closure, Starbucks posted a message on the front door of the now-shuttered establishment.

“We would like to thank you for being part of our store community; you are the heart of who we are at Starbucks,” the message on the closed Starbucks said. “It has been a great pleasure to connect with you everyday. We are very thankful to have played a role in your daily routine and that you have shared these moments of your life with us.”

According to Starbucks, they are now encouraging its customers to use one of their three other neighboring locations, which can be found on:

6301 Grayson Road

3901 Union Deposit Road

Johnstown Route 22

This closure comes as PennDOT’s I-83 expansion project is now underway.

Recently, various other neighboring establishments on Paxton Street, such as Cafe Fresco have closed their doors; additionally, big changes are also anticipated to take place at the Harrisburg Mall in the upcoming future.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.