HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular bookstore in Harrisburg City was recently named the 2023 Bookstore of the Year by Publishers Weekly.

The now two-decade-old Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg was named the 31st annual 2023 Bookstore of the Year by Publishers Weekly on Tuesday, May 22 as part of the U.S. Book Show.

According to Midtown Scholar Bookstore, they were part of a shortlist of five finalists, with bookstores spanning from all across the U.S.

The four other finalists consisted of:

The Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds, WA)

Harvey’s Tales (Geneva, IL)

Interabang Books (Dallas, TX)

Main Street Books (Lafayette, IN)

Each of the nominated candidates was chosen because of the roles that they each have in their respective communities. According to Publishers Weekly, “[Midtown Scholar Bookstore] helped revitalize their neighborhood, gradually renovating a former post office and an old theater next door, demonstrating a commitment to Harrisburg as a destination for literary culture and political debate.”

It should be noted that Midtown Scholar Bookstore also hosts the annual Harrisburg Book Festival every October.

This Harrisburg-based bookstore is owned and operated by Catherine Lawrence and her husband, former Mayor of Harrisburg City Eric Papenfuse. According to Midtown Scholar Bookstore, they officially opened back in 2001 and today they are home to over 200,000 new, used, and rare books – in addition to featuring a cafe and bakery.

Midtown Scholar Bookstore is located at 1302 North 3rd Street and their hours of operation are: