HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg.

The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families.

Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction, will be along Sycamore Street near Foose Elementary School.

The four-story building will have 23 studio apartments that will all have full kitchens, smart thermostats, and in-unit washer and dryers.

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said Sycamore Homes is just the beginning, as there are plans for 60 to 70 more affordable housing projects throughout Harrisburg.

“I’m experiencing three, four, five people a day calling in because their landlords are now raising the rents to 13, 14 hundred dollar rental fees, and they cannot afford that,” said Williams.

“Having lived in low-income housing with a stove that didn’t have working burners, and to bring to life a new chapter to affordable housing in Harrisburg is extremely rewarding and fulfilling,” added George Fernandez, founder of Fernandez Realty Group.

The construction is expected to last 10 to 12 months.